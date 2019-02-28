Wirecutter's best deals: The Instant Pot Ultra 6-quart drops to $100

Street price: $1400; deal price: $1110

While the B8 lags slightly behind our top pick, the C8 (available on sale for $1335 in 55-inch size) in image processing and certain brightness measures, our guide states that most viewers are unlikely to notice any difference in image quality. At $1110, this is within $10 of the low we've seen for this size and beats much of the previous pricing we've seen from reputable retailers by a few hundred dollars. While we expected to see drops on last year's OLEDs this spring, it's a great price and one well worth your notice.

The LG B8 is the runner-up pick in our guide to the best OLED TV. Chris Heinonen wrote, "The LG B8 offers performance almost identical to that of the C8 for a slight cost savings. Because the B8 uses a less powerful system on a chip (SoC), it lacks some of the advanced video processing of the C8, but with most content you'd be hard-pressed to notice. The image-calibration options aren't quite as powerful as those of the C8, and most B8 samples look to be slightly dimmer than the C8, but again, in many cases you'd never be able to tell the difference. It's still an excellent performer overall."

Street price: $100; deal price: $80 with code TOMSA3021

Down to $80 from their normal price of $100 when you use promo code TOMSA3021, this is a great opportunity to save on a pair of noise-cancelling headphones our guide writers thought sounded very good for the price. Getting decent sounding, well constructed headphones that offer active (rather than passive) noise-cancelling for under $100 is almost unheard of, so this is a great price whether you're seeking headphones for your flight, commute, or home office.

The Anker Soundcore Space NC are the budget pick in our guide to the best noise-cancelling headphones. Brent Butterworth and Lauren Dragan wrote, "We've waited years for a good set of wireless noise-cancelling headphones priced around $100, and we finally found one. The Anker Soundcore Space NC can't match the performance of our top picks, but it still sounds quite good, delivers a useful degree of noise cancelling, and is reasonably compact. With touch-sensitive playback and volume controls, the Space NC includes all the features that most people want and need."

Street price: $150; deal price: $100

At just under $100, this is a solid deal for the Instant Pot Ultra 6-Quart. This model, usually around $150, saw some extremely good discounts over the holidays but this price is still a good one considering typical retail pricing and recent street pricing. The Ultra offers a more advanced display and even more cooking options (including low temp sous vide) than our top pick, so if the added features appeal to you this is a nice deal.

The Instant Pot Ultra 6 Quart is our upgrade pick in our guide to the best electric pressure cooker. Lesley Stockton wrote, "If you can spend a bit more, the Instant Pot Ultra 6-Quart is even better than the Duo 6-Quart, with more features than we've seen on any electric multi-cooker. The Ultra has an all-digital interface with a streamlined single-knob control. It also offers a pressure indicator that's more visible when engaged, and a steam-release button separate from the float valve so there's less of a chance of mild steam burns when you're quickly releasing pressure from the pot. And the Ultra cooks foods as quickly and reliably as the Duo, with some extra functions like custom temperature control and an altitude-adjust function."

Street price: $60; deal price: $40

Usually $60 or so (though we've seen a number of sales lately), this kit for the Nintendo Switch is back down to $40. If the young or young at heart person in your life is looking for something entertaining to while away the remainder of winter and soggy spring days, this kit is a nice option at this discounted price, which matches the low we've seen.

The Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit is the top pick in our Nintendo Labo review. Signe Brewster wrote, "If your child likes building and playing video games, we think they will get the most enjoyment out of the Labo Vehicle Kit. Our test panelists and we think it's the most fun to build and play of the three Labo kits we tested. It's the first Labo kit that builds on itself, with five projects that challenge kids to build progressively more elaborate contraptions to steer a car, plane, and submarine through a vast virtual world on their screen. You can also use the steering wheel to play Mario Kart Deluxe 8, further increasing its playtime and overall value."

Because great deals don't just happen on Thursday, sign up for our daily deals email and we'll send you the best deals we find every weekday. Also, deals change all the time, and some of these may have expired. To see an updated list of current deals, please go here.