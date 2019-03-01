Twitter tests feature that lets you hide unwanted replies

Twitter is testing replies moderation. It lets you to hide replies under your tweets, while providing an option to show the hidden replies pic.twitter.com/dE19w4TLtp — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 28, 2019

7/8 We think the transparency of the hidden replies would allow the community to notice and call out situations where people use the feature to hide content they disagree with. We think this can balance the product experience between the original Tweeter and the audience. — Michelle Yasmeen Haq (@thechelleshock) February 28, 2019

Twitter's Michelle Yasmeen Haq explained the platform's approach in a thread: "We think the transparency of the hidden replies would allow the community to notice and call out situations where people use the feature to hide content they disagree with. We think this can balance the product experience between the original Tweeter and the audience."

Had said Twitter will start testing the feature publicly "in the coming months." It probably helps that it now has a dedicated app to do just that. The fact is not everyone agrees with Twitter's claims that the health of conversations on its site are improving. And while it's proactively cracking down on its most barefaced abusers, this upcoming test shows that it's also relying on users to police their own discussions.