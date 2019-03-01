Updated Tesla app keeps owners notified of repair status

Tesla posted in its news about that the Standard Range Model 3 that, "we will be increasing our investment in the Tesla service system, with the goal of same-day, if not same-hour service, and with most service done by us coming to you, rather than you coming to us. Moreover, we guarantee service availability anywhere in any country in which we operate."

To that end, the company updated its Tesla app that shows the status of a vehicle being serviced. It includes notifications when a car is ready to be picked up and estimated completion times.

Same-day and same-hour service is tough for any service center. But when customers can quickly see how long it'll take for their car to be completed the staff will spend less time on the phone and more time actually fixing the car. For the customers, this should them at least help them plan their life around not having their Tesla.