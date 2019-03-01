Xfinity Mobile PINs were left as '0000' by default

Apparently, Comcast has allowed several of its customer accounts to be hijacked in this manner, allowing fraudsters to ratchet up a sizable credit card bill. The report explains that Comcast doesn't prompt users to create a unique PIN, which it apparently does to make people's lives easier. When reporters contacted the company, it said that it was working on a fix, but added that hackers would need other pieces of data, too.

As usual, the advice to everyone is to not reuse passwords, keep things switched up on the regular and make sure critical accounts are secure. And hope that Comcast can afford to hire someone who knows a thing or two about passwords, like any pre-schooler who built their own pillow fort.