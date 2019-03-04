Show More Results
Image credit: Gun Media
'Friday the 13th' is coming to Nintendo Switch this spring

Try to escape Jason Voorhees and Camp Crystal Lake while you're on the go.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in AV
The developers of Friday the 13th: The Game might not be able to add any more DLC to the game, but they can certainly bring the horror survival title to more platforms. Gun Media told Variety a Switch version of the game will arrive this spring, so you can try to escape Camp Crystal Lake (or hunt down young campers if you play as Jason) while you're on the go.

The Ultimate Slasher Switch Edition includes all existing DLC except for Kickstarter-exclusive items. However, you shouldn't expect any future content updates. Gun Media said last year it can't make any changes to the game (save for bug fixes and maintenance) due to a lawsuit over ownership of the Friday the 13th characters.

