Pininfarina's 1900 horsepower Battista will go over 217 MPH

After Pininfarina pulled the wraps off, I saw a car that was pretty interesting from nearly every angle. As you'd expect from an experienced design company like Pininfaria, its looks didn't hit any false notes, other than a rear-end that looked slightly too large from directly behind. Given its heritage, I'm a bit surprised that Pininfarina didn't unveil a red car (there will be white, gray and blue versions), but the white model at least has red accents.

Last year at Geneva, Rimac unveiled the Concept Two, which is also a 1,900 horsepower EV hypercar. It too, will be built in a limited 150 car production run, so it's hard not to see Pininfarina's Battista as a pure rival. At the same time, Pininfarina might be starting off "easy" with an expensive, limited edition car, with plans to ramp up to cheaper EVs to compete with Porsche, Audi, Jaguar and others.