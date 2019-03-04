Pinterest's new tools turn it into more of a storefront

To make sure you end up visiting brands' catalogs, Pinterest is now allowing all businesses to post Shopping Ads straight from their feeds. It's also putting shopping recommendations based on the pins you've been saving in the "More Ideas" section. When you do view a product pin -- and you most likely will unless you actively avoid them -- you'll find a new dedicated section at the bottom that showcases items from that specific company. Clicking that section entitled "more from [brand name]" takes you to its catalog.

Pinterest first introduced buyable pins in 2015 and has since been expanding its retail features. In its quest to become a shopping destination and not just a place where you can create moodboards, it launched various tools over the past years, including visual search that lets you take photos of products you want to look for.