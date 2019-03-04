Samsung Health adds Calm's sleep and relaxation tools

Once you've set up or connected a Calm account through Samsung Health's Mindfulness section, you can access Calm's meditation, sleep and relaxation programs from there. You can use Galaxy Watch Active to play and pause sessions and track your stress levels. You'll need a Calm subscription to use the programs beyond the free trial period. However, the integration means you won't necessarily need Calm's app on your phone to access its services.

"Our work with Calm is going to make it easier than ever for Samsung Health users to practice mindfulness so they can work toward achieving better overall health," said Peter Koo, who leads Samsung's mobile health services division. The Calm features are available through Samsung Health in the US, UK, Ireland, Australia, Hong Kong, India, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore and South Africa.