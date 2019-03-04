Uber expands its Rewards program to all US cities

Uber Rewards, which launched on the heels of a similar program by Lyft, gives users an incentive to spend on both ridesharing and take-out thanks to Uber Eats. Each dollar spent helps you meet one of four membership levels: blue, gold, platinum and diamond. At any level, you'll get a $5 credit for every 500 points earned, and as you move up the ranks, you'll gain access to perks like priority airport pickup, flexible cancellations and price protections.

While Uber has expanded beyond ride-sharing to including bike and scooter options, the company isn't rewarding people who choose those modes of transit just yet. (But the personal satisfaction and health benefits that come with biking to work are their own reward.) For now, you'll earn one point for every dollar spent on UberPool and Uber Eats; two points for UberX, UberXL, Select, and WAV; and three points for Black and Black SUV. The next step will likely be to roll this out internationally, but Uber has yet to make any announcements hinting at that.