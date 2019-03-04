Volvo will limit cars to 112MPH as it explores speed-restricting tech

The firm is looking into a mix of geofencing and "smart speed control" to automatically restrict speeds around hospitals and schools in the future. Volvo is wondering if car brands have a "right or maybe even an obligation" to use technology that curbs reckless behavior, and it hopes that exploring restrictions could spark a discussion.

There's little doubt that this serves as a publicity move -- it makes Volvo look forward-thinking to concerned motorists. At the same time, the company is also acknowledging a reality for the car industry. Semi-autonomous features and smart cities provide safety options that just weren't on the table until now, and it's not certain that automakers have fully explored the technology's potential.