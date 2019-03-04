The web just got an official password-free login standard

The technology links unique encrypted login details to each website, reducing the risks of phishing, keystroke logging and other attacks that watch for your input. It's also theoretically more private when those same unique site credentials prevent across-the-web tracking.

You don't really have to wait for the software you use to support Web Authentication. It's already supported on a system level in Android, Chrome OS and Windows 10 as well as most common browsers, including Chrome, Edge, Firefox and Safari. The greater challenge is convincing the sites themselves to use this method -- there are many, many web pages, and not all of them will be in a rush to ditch passwords. An official standard could still boost adoption, though, if just by reassuring site operators that Web Authentication won't vanish overnight.