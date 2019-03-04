What's on TV: 'F1 Drive to Survive,' 'American Gods,' and 'Superstore'

This week there's another flood of Netflix content, including Alfre Woodard's Juanita, Walk. Ride. Rodeo. and the documentary F1: Drive to Survive. For gamers, Devil May Cry 5 is a highlight, along with Beat Cop. Creed II and The Favourite are notable movies arriving on Blu-ray, but we'll be tuning in this weekend to see the second season of American Gods, as well as the premiere of HBO's The Case Against Adnan Syed. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games
- Creed II (4K)
- The Favourite
- The Craft
- Mad Dog and Glory
- Instant Family
- Krypton (S1)
- Beat Cop (PS4, Xbox One)
- Caretaker (PS4)
- Crash Dummy (PS4)
- Crimson Keep (PS4)
- Devil May Cry 5 (PS4, Xbox One)
- Doom & Destiny (PS4)
- Eternity: The Last Unicorn (PS4)
- I and Me (PS4, Xbox One)
- Left Alive (PS4, PC)
- The Occupation (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- RBI Baseball 19 (PS4, Xbox One)
Tuesday
- WWE SmackDown, USA, 8 PM
- The Voice, NBC, 8 PM
- The Flash, CW, 8 PM
- Good Trouble, Freeform, 8 PM
- American Soul, BET, 9 PM
- This is Us, NBC, 9 PM
- Roswell, New Mexico, CW, 9 PM
- Boomerang, BET, 10 PM
- New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM
- Rookie, ABC, 10 PM
- Temptation Island, USA, 10 PM
- Drunk History (spring finale), Comedy Central, 10 PM
- Corporate, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
- Miracle Workers, TBS, 10:30 PM
Wednesday
- Secret City (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- American Idol, ABC, 8 PM
- Grown-ish (spring finale), Freeform, 8 PM
- Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
- Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
- All American, CW, 9 PM
- The World's Best, CBS, 9 PM
- The Magicians, Syfy, 9 PM
- Vice Live, Viceland, 9 PM
- Whiskey Cavalier, ABC, 10 PM
- Deadly Class, Syfy, 10 PM
- Drop the Mic, TNT, 10 PM
- You're the Worst, FXX, 10 PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
- Snoop Dogg presents the Jokers Wild, TNT, 10:30 PM
- Documentary Now!, IFC, 11 PM
- Alien NEws Desk, Syfy, 10 PM
Thursday
- The Order (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Gotham, Fox, 8 PM
- Siren, Freeform, 8 PM
- Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8 PM
- Superstore (spring premiere), NBC, 8 PM
- The Big Bang Theory, CBS, 8 PM
- Star Trek: Discovery, CBS All Access, 8:30 PM
- Young Sheldon, CBS, 8:30 PM
- A.P. Bio (season premiere), NBC, 8:30 PM
- Legacies, CW, 9 PM
- Brooklyn Nine-nine, NBC, 9 PM
- The Orville, Fox, 9 PM
- Station 19 (spring premiere), ABC, 9 PM
- Mom, CBS, 9 PM
- Fam, CBS, 9:30 PM
- Will & Grace, NBC, 9:30 PM
- S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM
- Broad City, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- Better Things, FX, 10 PM
- For the People, ABC, 10 PM
- The Other Two, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero,, Showtime, 11 PM
Friday
- The Grand Tour, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Juanita, Netflix, 3 AM
- After Life (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Netflix, 3 AM
- Made in Heaven (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Costume Quest (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Lady J, Netflix, 3 AM
- Tin Star (S2), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Immortals, Netflix, 3 AM
- Walk. Ride. Rodeo., Netflix, 3 AM
- Shadow, Netflix, 3 AM
- Sins & Seduction, Lifetime Movie Network, 8 PM
- Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM
- Blindspot, NBC, 8 PM
- Fresh Off the Boat, ABC, 8 PM
- Speechless, ABC, 8:30 PM
- The Cool Kids, Fox, 8:30 PM
- Proven Innocent, Fox, 9 PM
- The Blacklist, NBC, 9 PM
- Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
- Strike Back, Cinemax, 10 PM
- This is Not Happening, Comedy Central, 11 PM
Saturday
- Romance is a Bonus Book, Netflix, 3 AM
- Suburban Swingers Club, Lifetime, 8 PM
- Love Under the Rainbow, Hallmark, 8 PM
- Ransom, CBS, 8 PM
- Henry Louis Gates, Jr. - Uncovering America, PBS, 8 PM
- Celtics/Lakers, ABC, 8:30 PM
- Saturday Night Live: Idris Elba / Khalid, NBC, 11:30 PM
Sunday
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Netflix, 3 AM
- American Gods (season premiere), Starz, 8 PM
- The Circus, Showtime, 8 PM
- Finding Justice (series premiere), BET, 8 PM
- The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
- Supergirl, CW, 8 PM
- World of Dance, NBC, 8 PM
- Bob's Burgers, Fox, 8:30 PM
- The Case Against Adnan Syed (series premiere), HBO, 9 PM
- Now Apocalypse, Starz, 9 PM
- Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul, CBS, 9 PM
- Hustle, Viceland, 9 PM
- Charmed, CW, 9 PM
- Shameless (season finale), Showtime, 9 PM
- Unsung: Adina Howard, TV One, 9 PM
- The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
- Good Girls, NBC, 10 PM
- Crashing (season finale), HBO, 10 PM
- Black Monday, Showtime, 10 PM
- Madam Secretary, CBS, 10 PM
- Smilf, Showtime, 10:30 PM
- High Maintenance, HBO, 10:30 PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM