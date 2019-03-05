Honda wants all of its European cars to be hybrids or EVs by 2025

It's an ambitious goal, but there are reasons to believe it's achievable. Diesel cars are rapidly falling out of favor in Europe after scandals, for one thing. Drivers looking for low running costs are increasingly turning toward hybrids and EVs. Combine that with more affordable EVs and a growing network of charging stations and there's a greater chance European motorists can ditch gas-only cars without worrying about prices or limited range.

Follow all the latest news from Geneva Motor Show 2019 here!