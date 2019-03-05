Kia goes wild with displays on its 'Imagine' concept EV

The highlight is without a doubt the displays, arranged in a rippling pattern across the dash in a way that's both "casual and coordinated," said Kia. They also serve to mock other automakers' cars, which is a pretty YOLO idea for a concept car. "These 21 incredibly thin screens are a humorous and irreverent riposte to the ongoing competition between some automotive manufacturers to see who can produce the car with the biggest screen," said interior designer Ralph Kluge.

Other interior features include the "shockwave" faceted design on the silk and leather seats, which apparently feel more comfortable than they look. It's also got a "floating" center console with a mirror-like finish that frees up floor space, and copious storage via a trunk and front "frunk."

Outside, the EV's most notable features are its bulging fenders, rounded one-piece bubble roof/windshield, suicide rear doors, very stubby nose, high-mounted turn signals and fresh take on the company's 'tiger nose' grille. With smooth curving top line, it was designed to be as aerodynamically slick as possible.