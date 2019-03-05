Mercedes' Concept EQV can transport 8 passengers with its 249 mile range

The van has an expected range of 249 miles via a 100kWh battery pack and has all the trappings of a premium transporter. Mercedes says it can be configured to handle up to eight passengers and is configurable for families or high-end clients. Plus, it can be set up to haul equipment.

Like all new Mercedes-Benz vehicles, the Concept EQV will have the voice-centric MBUX infotainment system. Also, it'll probably have the automaker's driver's assist suite once it goes into production.

While today's vehicle looks currently represent the automaker's EQ concept, the automaker will be showing off a more production ready van at the Frankfurt auto show in September this year.