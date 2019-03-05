Quip's latest electric toothbrush is just for kids

The children's model is outfitted with a smaller brush head, softer bristles, and comes n a more child-friendly pastel color palette of blue, pink, green, and purple. Much like the grown-up version, Quip's toothbrush for kids comes with a two-minute timer that pauses at 30-second intervals to signal it's time to switch to a different section of your mouth. The children's toothbrush comes with a subscription service that will deliver new brush heads to your house every three months. For an additional fee, you can add on watermelon-flavored toothpaste.

If you sign up for a refill plan, the children's Quip toothbrush will set you back $25 in addition to $5 every three months for a new brush head and battery. Otherwise, it's a one-time fee of $40 for just the toothbrush and a tube of toothpaste. Quip's $25 sticker price is comparable or less than most other children's electric toothbrushes -- for example, Phillip's Sonicare for Kids retails at $41.99. For two replacement brush heads, you'll have to fork over an additional $21.99.

The lure of the subscription-based model is not having to think about things like shopping for replacement brush heads for the kids. In that sense, Quip toothbrushes for kids may make sense for busy parents who already use the adult versions at home.