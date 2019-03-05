Quip's latest electric toothbrush is just for kids

Toothbrush subscription company Quip just announced that it now has a pint-sized version specifically geared towards children. If you're a podcast listener, you're probably already familiar with the toothbrush company that has nailed targeted advertising by sponsoring a bunch of popular shows. Even if you're not a fan of podcasts, the metal-toned, minimalistic Quip toothbrushes likely have popped up on your Facebook or Instagram feed since the company's launch in late 2015.
The children's model is outfitted with a smaller brush head, softer bristles, and comes n a more child-friendly pastel color palette of blue, pink, green, and purple. Much like the grown-up version, Quip's toothbrush for kids comes with a two-minute timer that pauses at 30-second intervals to signal it's time to switch to a different section of your mouth. The children's toothbrush comes with a subscription service that will deliver new brush heads to your house every three months. For an additional fee, you can add on watermelon-flavored toothpaste.
If you sign up for a refill plan, the children's Quip toothbrush will set you back $25 in addition to $5 every three months for a new brush head and battery. Otherwise, it's a one-time fee of $40 for just the toothbrush and a tube of toothpaste. Quip's $25 sticker price is comparable or less than most other children's electric toothbrushes -- for example, Phillip's Sonicare for Kids retails at $41.99. For two replacement brush heads, you'll have to fork over an additional $21.99.
The lure of the subscription-based model is not having to think about things like shopping for replacement brush heads for the kids. In that sense, Quip toothbrushes for kids may make sense for busy parents who already use the adult versions at home.
Introducing quip for kids, designed to help kids build pride in their oral care and brush just like a grown-up. It has the same guiding features of the original quip, but tweaked to help young brushers develop a grown-up routine without childish gimmicks.https://t.co/8t4LJUJjdH— quip (@getquip) March 5, 2019