A new Alexa skill lets you control your Roku devices

Roku's devices aren't exactly suffering from lack of hands-free control: they already support Google Assistant and their built-in OS has its own voice AI. That list could still feel incomplete if Alexa is your virtual assistant of choice, though, which is why the company's latest update is a welcome one. The company's streaming devices and TVs are now finally compatible with Amazon's voice AI, thanks to the new Roku skill for Alexa. You can issue commands through an Alexa-powered device, such as Amazon's Echo speakers, and by adding "on Roku" as a suffix.
The new feature can switch Roku TVs on or off and change channels with spoken commands. You can also adjust the volume by saying "Alexa, turn up the volume on Roku." Quite a mouthful, but certainly useful if you don't want to be bothered finding the remote. You can also ask the voice assistant to search for entertainment ("Alexa, find [shows] on Roku"), pause your device ("Alexa, pause Roku") and launch particular apps (e.g. "Alexa, open Hulu on Roku).
To be able to access the feature, your Roku devices must be running OS 8.1 or greater. If they are, then fire up your Alexa app, select TV & Video under settings and enable the skill to link your accounts.