SoundCloud finally offers student pricing for its paid music service

SoundCloud has taken some steps to reform its paid streaming music services since a messy 2016 debut, but student pricing hasn't been part of it. You've paid $10 per month while your Spotify- and Apple Music-toting classmates shelled out half as much for years -- and they've sometimes received more in the bargain. The company is at last closing the gap, though. It just launched a SoundCloud Go+ plan for students that offers the same unfettered access for $5 per month, making it a considerably better deal if you need some tunes for study breaks.
The discounted service is available internationally. It won't necessarily tear you away from rivals, who might offer more of what you're looking for (such as bundled video services or more exclusives). SoundCloud can still count on its massive library of community tracks as an ace in the hole, at least. This might be your pick if you're just as likely to listen to a DJ set on your trip to school as you are a hot new album.