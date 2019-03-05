Show More Results

Subaru unveils its outdoorsy Viziv Adrenaline hybrid concept

It could be a preview for a future Crosstrek EV or PHEV.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
49m ago in Transportation
Subaru has unveiled the hybrid Viziv Adrenaline, a rough-and-tumble concept car that could be a preview of its next Crosstrek. It's a smallish SUV with protective plastic cladding at the corners and styling that's a bit more outlandish than its past concepts. It's mostly a styling exercise meant to show us what it might do next, and could presage future EV or plug-in hybrid crossovers.

Subaru teased the concept, saying it used its e-Boxer hybrid powertrain, built under license from Toyota. That's an intriguing bit of info, as that engine combo offers more electric-only range than the current PHEV Crosstrek. Quite a few car companies at Geneva, especially BMW, are touting PHEVs that can be driven on a daily basis with no pollution, with a gas engine that makes longer trips more practical. Subaru didn't say whether the vehicle will enter production, but based on the gnarly looks and potential powertrain, we certainly hope so.

Follow all the latest news from Geneva Motor Show 2019 here!!

