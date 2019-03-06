Your Echo device can announce each song before it plays

Don't worry, Song ID is optional, and you'll be able to turn it on and off with a simple voice command. When you use the feature, Amazon hopes it will "aid in music discovery" and make the speaker more of a personal DJ. While you can ask other assistants, like Google or Siri, what song is playing, Alexa is now the first assistant to tell you automatically.

This certainly isn't the first attempt to make music streaming via Alexa and Echo more appealing. This time last year, Amazon made it easier to search for songs you just heard but couldn't remember the name of. Last fall, Alexa began telling you when your favorite artists release new music. And since December, Alexa has been asking more questions to help build you a more personalized playlist.