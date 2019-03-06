Android's digital wallet could eventually hold your driver's license

Google would take steps to prevent unauthorized access to your ID card. If there is security hardware, it could create dynamic authentication codes that would be difficult to crack. If not, the phone could rely on remotely stored authentication keys that prove the information is legitimate. Android could only show a handful of information when relevant (say, your age when buying alcohol), or impose stricter security implementations depending on the nature of your documents.

Don't expect it any time soon. The technology is only just getting started, making it an unlikely candidate for this year's Android Q. Whenever it does show, though, it could help make digital driver's licenses a practical reality. You really could leave your wallet at home, even if you normally need to carry a pack of IDs.