Fitbit now has cheap, updated fitness trackers for the whole family

If that all sounds just fine to you, the $70 Inspire is the way to go; otherwise, the $100 Inspire HR might be worth the splurge. In addition to measuring your heart rate, the Inspire HR will also highlight your oxygen consumption, provide real-time pace information when it's connected to your smartphone's GPS, and offer more nuanced data on the quality of your sleep. (Whether you actually believe any of it is up to you.)

In short, the Inspires are basic options meant for the audience Fitbit has been trying to talk to since day one: people who want to be at least a little more aware of their health. After all, not everyone needs to wear a full-blown smartwatch, and these updated trackers make it easier for people just starting to consider their fitness more carefully to get started. And since not everyone loves the idea of being able to wrap a fitness tracker around their wrists, you can also wear the Inspires in a clip on your body somewhere -- talk about a throwback.