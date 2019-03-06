Huawei is suing the US government

It also accused the US government of hacking its servers and stealing emails, while smearing the company without any evidence, and blocking its ability to compete in 5G technology around the world. Huawei's ire is focused on Section 889 of the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). That section targeted it by name to block federal agencies from working with the company, which it believes is illegal without a fair trial.

John Suffolk, Global Cyber Security & Privacy Officer said, "Now that's not to say that we are perfect. It's not to say that we always produce perfect code. It's not to say that we always execute every process first time correctly. No organization in the world can say that. But what we can say is this: We will continue to make multi-billion dollar investments into our R&D and our security."

Chief Legal Officer Dr. Song Liuping said that "Huawei is not owned, controlled or influenced by the Chinese government. Moreover, Huawei has an excellent security record and program." Huawei maintains that it's willing to work with the US government to resolve any security concerns, although that seems unlikely in the near future.