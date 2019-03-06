Netflix plans series based on ’One Hundred Years of Solitude’

Marquez refused to sell the film rights to One Hundred Years of Solitude during his lifetime because he didn't believe a movie could do it justice. "For decades our father was reluctant to sell the film rights to Cien Años de Soledad because he believed that it could not be made under the time constraints of a feature film, or that producing it in a language other than Spanish would not do it justice," said Rodrigo Garcia in a release. But now, with the advent of Netflix, the situation has changed and the family believes it's time for the book to come to the screen.