Nintendo next Labo kit is all about virtual reality

The line of cardboard DIY kits Nintendo offers for its Switch console keep expanding, and the latest one is Labo VR. It will go on sale April 12th in a few different packages: a $40 Starter Set + Blaster that can be grow with two $20 Expansion sets adding either a Camera & Elephant or Bird & Wind Petal, or as a complete $80 VR Kit with everything included from the start.
Nintendo claims that by eliminating the head strap of most VR wearables and opting for devices that players hold up to their faces, it will make for a more social experience. While we're waiting to find out exactly how quickly our arms get tired, another fascinating question will be how engrossing an experience be with the Toy-Con VR goggles pressed up against the Switch's 720p, 60 fps display.
Most VR headsets on the market feature much higher refresh rates and pixel density to enhance realism, so we'll need to go face-on with one to see how it fares. However, the addition of a tactile system with most of the projects could enhance the experience considerably, moving beyond the simple handheld controllers connected to other systems. So far the Labo toys have been a rewarding -- if time consuming -- investment, and it will be interesting to see if the trend continues next month.
Nintendo Labo: VR Kit will launch in retail stores with two primary configurations, one that includes all Toy-Con creations and one that includes a smaller selection of projects to get started:
- Nintendo Labo: VR Kit: Available at a suggested retail price of $79.99, the complete Nintendo Labo: VR Kit includes the Nintendo Switch software and materials to build all six Toy-Con projects – the Toy-Con VR Goggles, Toy-Con Blaster, Toy-Con Camera, Toy-Con Bird, Toy-Con Wind Pedal and Toy-Con Elephant – as well as a Screen Holder and Safety Cap. It's a good option for kids and families who want to dive in to the full experience.
- Nintendo Labo: VR Kit – Starter Set + Blaster: Available at a suggested retail price of only $39.99, the Starter Set includes the Nintendo Switch software, plus all the components to build the Toy-Con VR Goggles and Toy-Con Blaster, as well as the Screen Holder and Safety Cap. The Starter Set is a great entry point into the world of Nintendo Labo VR.
Players that own the Starter Set can purchase the following optional expansion sets to expand their experience:
- Nintendo Labo: VR Kit – Expansion Set 1**: Available at a suggested retail price of $19.99, Expansion Set 1 includes the Toy-Con Elephant and Toy-Con Camera.
- Nintendo Labo: VR Kit – Expansion Set 2**: Available at a suggested retail price of $19.99, Expansion Set 2 includes the Toy-Con Wind Pedal and Toy-Con Bird.