The Morning After: Grown-ups are the only ones falling for the Momo hoax

There's a reason for that.

Adults are the only ones who fell for the Momo hoax

The Momo Challenge, as it's called, reportedly encourages children and teens to commit increasingly brazen acts of self-harm and criminality. It's also a complete and utter, laughably obvious hoax. Andrew Tarantola spoke to Professor Chris Ferguson who explains, "It's ridiculous if you think about if for 30 seconds, but, nonetheless, this is an appealing sort of narrative."

Downloads only.

Microsoft's All-Digital Xbox One could launch in May

Windows Central sources claim the disc-free console will be named the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition (a very Microsoft-like name if we've ever heard one) and would ship worldwide in early May, with pre-orders starting in mid-April. The tipsters didn't mention pricing or design changes, but Thurrott previously heard that axing the Blu-ray drive could slash the price by up to $100.

Is this the next Crosstrek?

Subaru unveils its outdoorsy Viziv Adrenaline hybrid concept

Subaru didn't say whether the vehicle will enter production, but based on the gnarly looks and potential of a plug-in hybrid powertrain capable of driving extended distances on just electricity, we certainly hope so.

If you live in Europe.

Honda will open pre-orders for its tiny e Prototype this year

The retro-styled and rear-wheel-drive e Prototype (aka the Honda Urban EV Concept) has a range of 124 miles and can charge from dead to 80 percent in about 30 minutes.

Love is strange.

What we're watching: 'You' and 'The Lobster'

Associate News Editor Mariella Moon dives into Netflix's stalker series You while Senior News Editor Richard Lawler offers up an almost anti-romantic comedy with The Lobster.

Could this be a preview of the OnePlus 7?

Oppo's F11 Pro features 48-megapixel and pop-up selfie cameras

The F11 Pro is the latest smartphone to feature a 48-megapixel primary camera. As for the front-facing lens, Oppo tapped another emerging trend and equipped the device with a pop-up camera even as it includes old-school items like a micro USB port and headphone jack.

From 'Cuphead' to 'Witcher 3' and everything in between.

The best games for Xbox One

With the Xbox One X having a clear advantage over Sony's PlayStation 4 Pro when it comes to gaming on a 4K TV, there's never been a better time to jump in. While not all the games on this list are Xbox exclusives, every game is at least better looking if you're playing on a One X.

Motorola better hurry up with that RAZR Fold.

Samsung's Galaxy Fold could lead to two more folding phones soon

Bloomberg cites unnamed sources saying that Samsung is already working on a pair of Galaxy Fold follow-ups, with one shaped like a clamshell (folding vertically so that the top meets the bottom) and another that folds away just like Huawei's impressive Mate X. Also, its source suggests that the best solution for a visible seam, which they claim starts appearing after 10,000 bends or so, could be free screen replacements.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.