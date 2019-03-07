Alexa's new skill lets you scour Ticketmaster using your voice

You can buy tickets using voice commands now that Ticketmaster has given Alexa access to its events. If you've got nothing particular in mind, say "Alexa, open Ticketmaster." You can also ask the voice assistant to look for events you can go to with the date range and location you have in mind. For instance, you can say "Alexa, ask Ticketmaster to find events this weekend" or "find concerts in [a specific area]." Looking for tickets for a particular event? Just use the artist's or team's name: "Alexa, find Miami Heat/[another team or artist] tickets." You can select your seats and finalize your order from there.