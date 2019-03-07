The original ‘Diablo’ is now available on GOG.com

The original 1996 Diablo is now available for the first time digitally on GOG.com. Fans of Blizzard's classic RPG can choose between two modes; an old-school version with 20 FPS, SVGA graphics and Battle.net multiplayer support, or a more modern version with out-of-the-box Windows 10 compatibility, bug fixes and high-resolution support. Windows users can go to GOG.com and download the re-release for $9.99; there's no need to download the Blizzard app. Unfortunately, Mac users are left in the dust: The company told Engadget that this release is Windows-only and didn't say if it would create a Mac-friendly version of Diablo in the future.