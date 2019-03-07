Leica's compact, full-frame Q2 captures 47MP photos and 4K video

You can also expect some subtler additions. There's a new 3.68-megapixel OLED viewfinder that provides a more accurate representation of the final shot. And if raw speed is important, you might like both the 10 frames per second continuous shooting as well as an autofocusing time under 0.15 seconds. That's not the fastest lock-in time we've seen (Sony has something to say about that), but it's good for a camera like this.

Leica even makes use of its new sensor give you a form of zoom. The Q2 includes an option to crop the image to simulate common focal lengths like 35mm, 50mm or 75mm, letting you trade some detail for a tighter-looking shot. The original 28mm image is always available in case you'd prefer to see more.

The Q2 is on sale today, although it definitely won't be a trivial purchase with its $4,995 price tag. This might be worthwhile if you're a die-hard Leica enthusiast, though. While some Leicas are ultimately rebadged Panasonic cameras, the Q2 stands out -- it's a smaller and more stylish counterpart to a workhorse like Panasonic's S1R.