Nintendo Switch revisited: Two years makes a big difference

That's a clever work-around for the system's weak hardware. But given the complexity of game streaming, it would be hard for developers to offer those titles in other countries. That would involve setting up data centers across the world, and they'd have to deal with the varying quality of internet access in other countries. In Japan, they can always rely on fast internet access and a stable infrastructure. Xbox Live's upcoming multiplayer integration with the Switch also raises some questions. A portable game console would be the perfect home for the upcoming Xbox game streaming service. To be clear, though, it's unlikely that'll happen, since it would involve an unprecedented collaboration between competing console makers.

But back to the Switch as it is today. Nintendo caught a lot of flak for not including Bluetooth headphone support at launch, and unfortunately it looks like that's something we'll never see with this model. One possibility is that it could interfere with the Joy-Con's wireless connection, which also relies on Bluetooth. (Nintendo has never given an official reason why there's no Bluetooth audio support, and it didn't respond to our questions about that feature when the system launched either.) If you're desperate, though, you could always pick up an external Bluetooth adapter and plug it into your Switch's aux port.

Nintendo did throw us a bone by adding support for wireless headphones that rely on USB dongles, but that's still an imperfect solution: They only work when the Switch is docked, and not every dongle headset is supported. If you're planning to make the wireless jump, be sure to check online to see if the headphones you want actually work. This is less of a problem with other consoles, since you can just plug a pair of headphones into Sony's and Microsoft's controllers.

While Nintendo's portable hardware has generally held up well to abuse, I was still surprised to find that my Switch is relatively unscathed after two years. I've dropped it several times, and the screen is still scratch free. It's traveled with me all over the world, and the system has survived being stuffed into my backpack alongside my computer and other gear. I'm also shocked that my Joy-Cons and Pro Controller also still feel very responsive, even after hundreds of hours of gameplay.

Of course, that's just my experience. Some Switch owners I know have had to open up their Joy-Cons to clean them out with compressed air. And when the system launched, there were widespread complaints about the left Joy-Con's Bluetooth reception. Nintendo attributed that to a manufacturing flaw, and it was able to fix affected controllers with a bit of conductive foam. The company also claims that later iterations of those controllers solved the problem completely.

The only real issue I've noticed is that the sliding rails for the Joy-Cons wear out easily: I don't even have to hit the eject button to yank out my left controller anymore. That hasn't been a huge issue for me, but I could see it being a problem if it flies out in the middle of a Fortnite round.

The Switch's battery life hasn't gotten much worse either: I can still get close to three hours of playtime with graphics-heavy titles like Zelda. Nintendo's decision to go with USB-C for charging was clearly the right one. Now that plenty of smartphones and laptops use that standard, I'm rarely far from a spare USB-C cable. External battery packs are also cheaper than ever, and they're a great option if you're going to be stuck on a long flight with no onboard power.

Looking ahead, there are clearly several ways Nintendo could improve the Switch. I'd personally love an alternative left Joy-Con with an actual D-pad. There are some third-party options around, but they don't feel nearly as great as a proper Nintendo pad. And while it's nice to see the system becoming a haven for indie games, Nintendo still has to do more to court developers.