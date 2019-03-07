The Queen is now on Instagram

While the Queen may have made her debut on Instagram today (using an iPad, according to the BBC), she's not a total stranger to social media. She appears on the Royal Family's Instagram account often, she's just never been behind the camera before. She sent her first ever tweet in 2014, also while touring the Science Museum. Queen Elizabeth may be a bit behind in the social media era, but she used to be on the cutting edge of technology. In 1976 she became one of the first heads of state to send an email when she attended a demonstration of ARPANET, a precursor to today's internet.

The Queen's post was made while she was touring an upcoming exhibit at the Science Museum called "Top Secret: From Ciphers to Cyber Security." The exhibit, which coincides with the 100th anniversary of the UK's intelligence agency GCHQ, will display a century's worth of communications intelligence. Part of "Top Secret" will focus on telling the story of Alan Turing and how he and his team broke the Enigma code used by the Germans to communicate during World War II. "Top Secret" will be available for the public to tour for free starting July 10th.