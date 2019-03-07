The first­ Spanish­-language esports channel launches in the US

Telemundo Deportes has launched the first ever Spanish-language esports streaming channel in the US, showing just how big professional gaming competitions have become these past years. The programming division in charge of NBCUniversal's Spanish-language sports events and magazine programs will livestream competitions and and playthroughs on both YouTube and Twitch. It will kick off its competition coverage with the EA Sports FIFA19 FUT Champions Cup that will take place on April 5th to 7th, followed by the next events in the Global Series' lineup until the grand finals this summer.