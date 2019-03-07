Wirecutter's best deals: Save $300 on Apple's 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

Street price: $150; deal price: $128

Down to $128 from a typical price of $150, this is a nice deal on a basic but comparatively feature-rich receiver. This model isn't intended to be used as an AV surround option, but rather as a receiver meant for a stereo setup, potentially with a turntable for vinyl enthusiasts. As a result, this receiver includes a phono preamp, but also includes more modern features like Bluetooth that give it some versatility. At just under $130, this matches a previous deal we've seen for it.

The Sony STR-DH190 is the top pick in our guide to the best stereo receiver. Brent Butterworth wrote, "We picked the Sony STR-DH190 as the best stereo receiver because it offers the best mix of features and sound quality. With Bluetooth and a phono preamp on board plus a front input for portable devices, the STR-DH190 is a good fit whether you're embracing the future or reveling in retro. Its sound quality is equal to that of the best models we tested, including the NAD integrated amp; in our blind tests, I picked it as my favorite, and none of the other panelists complained about the sound. Our measurements confirm that its power output is the highest of the bunch: 112 watts per channel into an 8-ohm load, 150 Wpc into a 4-ohm load (at 1 kHz, 0.5 percent total harmonic distortion, both channels driven). That means the STR-DH190 has enough power to drive almost any pair of speakers to very loud volumes."

Street price: $22; deal price: $19

If you're looking for a car charger with a USB-C port, there still aren't as many decent options as you might think. This deal drops one of those options under $20. This model is certified by the USB-IF and provides a USB-A port in addition to the C port. The USB-C port should allow for faster charging of mobile devices with the conveniently provided 3-foot cable.

The Nekteck PD 45W Type-C Car Charger is the USB-C phones and computers pick in our guide to the best USB car charger. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Nick Guy wrote, "The field of USB-C car chargers is still relatively small, but among the models we tested, Nekteck's PD 45W Type-C Car Charger is the best for charging your phone or computer on the go. Its USB-C port and included cable can charge at up to 45 watts, suitable for pretty much any device (including most laptops), and its USB-A port supports 12-watt charging. We can't guarantee it will work with every computer, as USB-C charging is never a sure bet, but in our tests it provided its promised charge rate, and it's USB-IF certified."

Street price: $2800; deal price: $2500

This recommended MacBook comes equipped with a 2.6 GHz 8th gen Core i7 processor, 16 GB RAM, a 512 GB SSD, and Radeon Pro 560X dedicated graphics with 4 GB of memory. In our guide, we praise this laptop for the pinpoint color accuracy of its 2880×1800 screen. At $300 off, this isn't a massive discount or the best price we've seen for it, but it's a decent price for those seeking a laptop that can handle serious photo and video work. Also at B&H for the same price.

The Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (15-inch, 2018) is the color-critical work Mac pick in our guide to the best laptops for photo and video editing. Wirecutter Staff Writer Justin Krajeski wrote, "If your workflow requires macOS, Apple's 15-inch MacBook Pro (2018) is the best option. The newest MacBook offers solid performance and the best screen and trackpad of any laptop we've tested, and it's the only one of our picks that's technically accurate enough for video color grading and print production work out of the box. Although the MacBook Pro has a shallow keyboard, its battery lasted only 4 hours, 28 minutes, and it lacks legacy ports—which nearly half of the creative professionals we interviewed said was a disqualifying inconvenience—the 15-inch model is the only MacBook powerful enough for creative professionals."

Street price: $45; deal price: $27 with on-page coupon

The LectroFan is back on sale again, this time with a new low price of $$27 for the black color and $29 for the white color when you clip the on-page $10 coupon. Typically we see sales between $35 and $40 with the rare sale in the low $30s. This is the first time we've seen this machine drop below $30. If you're interested in a white noise machine to help you get better sleep, now's a great time to buy.

The Lectrofan is the top pick in our guide to the best white noise machine. Wirecutter Research Editor Courtney Schley wrote, "We think the LectroFan by ASTI is the white noise machine you'll want on your nightstand. Our testing showed that the LectroFan's random, nonrepeating white noise settings allowed it to mask intruding noises as well as or better than the other machines in the group. It's the second-smallest machine we tested, too, so you can pack it for travel in addition to using it at home. The LectroFan is also one of the easiest models to use, with a simple three-button interface to toggle among 10 random, nonrepeating white noise offerings and 30 volume settings in one of the widest volume ranges we found."

