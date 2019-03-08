Apple's rumored AR headset might require an iPhone

The AR glasses, Apple's first, will act as a display, and the computing, rendering, internet connection and location services will come from the user's iPhone, Kuo said, as reported by 9to5Mac. In a lot of ways, this would be similar to the approach Apple took with the first few Apple Watch models, which needed an iPhone for almost all functionality. This could make the headset significantly lighter than standalone units, but it would likely strain iPhone batteries. It also goes against what we heard in 2018, when rumors suggested Apple was planning an all-in-one device with an 8K display for each eye.

The timeline still feels fairly loose, but given that it matches what we heard in 2017 and again in 2018, there's a good chance we'll see Apple's AR activity kick up in the next several months. It also suggests that Avi Bar-Zeev (the co-creator of Microsoft's HoloLens) departing Apple did not set the company back. Of course, given that this is all unconfirmed, it's entirely possible Apple's AR plans could change significantly before a final product is ready.