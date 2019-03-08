Share your opinions about the Nintendo Switch!

When we first reviewed the Nintendo Switch back in 2017, reviewer Devindra Hardawar declared it was "unlike any system we've seen before." Indeed, the hybrid console sought to improve the Wii U's offerings with streamlined hardware, unique Joy-Con controllers, a custom NVIDIA Tegra X1 chip and a 6.2-inch 720p screen. In re-examining the Switch two years after its initial release, Devindra bumped up the console's score to 88 (from the previous score of 84) due to a much improved selection of games, durable hardware and a competitive price for the online service.
Over the past two years, it's become clear that the Switch is a winner: The system has sold over 32 million units (more than both PS4 and Xbox One at the same point in their release timelines). As many of you in the comments have expressed your fondness for it, maybe you'd like to contribute your own review for the Switch on our product page. Weigh in and tell us how well your Joy-Cons are holding up, what your average battery life is like and if you use Nintendo Switch Online regularly. We want to hear all your experiences with the console and, if you'd also like to share your views on its titles, head over to the comments section on our best games for Nintendo Switch roundup.
