Skype lets you make HD video calls on the web

There's also a couple of new features that WhatsApp for Web users will recognize, like the ability to search for words within conversation threads and a chat media gallery where you can dig up shared files, links, and photos.

Skype for Web is available now on Windows 10 and Mac OS X 10.12 or higher with the latest versions of Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge. Existing users should be logged in automatically, everyone else can sign up to start chatting. There's no mention of Safari or Firefox and a quick test shows that both browsers don't support Skype's web service.