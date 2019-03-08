Twitter expands reporting tool to protect your personal info

We want to move faster in reviewing reported Tweets that share personal information. Starting today, you'll be able to tell us more about the Tweet you are reporting. pic.twitter.com/quJ2jqlYIt — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) March 7, 2019

You can tell Twitter whether it's your phone number/email address, your home address/physical location such as your GPS coordinates, your financial account details or your government-issued ID number/photo that's being shared. Presumably, being able to indicate the type of information that's being circulated can forward your concern to the team that can take care of it ASAP. No need to wait for the frontliners to escalate the issue.

Twitter has been getting a lot of flak for the poor handling of abuse and harassment on its platform, so it's been conjuring up new features to address those concerns. Over the past year, it started giving users a way to indicate if they're flagging tweets because they're from bots and fake accounts or because they include malicious links. It also acquired an online safety firm to bolster its anti-abuse efforts. The company said in February that abuse reports fell by 16 percent year-on-year, and it's probably hoping these new tools can boost that number even further.