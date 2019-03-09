'The Division 2' has a 50GB day one patch waiting for disc buyers

Next week The Division 2 arrives on PC, PS4 and Xbox (exactly when will vary based on what edition you've purchased and where you live -- there are multiple charts), and like many other games, it will bring a substantial "Day One" download with it.
As a connected loot shooter, you won't be playing this one offline while waiting, and disc buyers on PC, Xbox One and PS4 can expect a download of between 48GB - 52GB to get everything in place. One page on Ubisoft's website indicates that PS4 players will be burdened with a 90GB download, but that appears to be an error -- 90GB to 100GB is just the amount of free space the game needs to install fulls on Sony's system.