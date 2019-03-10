Amazon Fire TV no longer needs you to type your WiFi password

There are a number of reasons why it can be laborious to set up a living room media player, not the least of which is WiFi -- you try entering a password with a remote. Those days might be gone if you have one of Amazon's devices, though. It recently released a pair of updates that give its current Fire TV devices the same WiFi simple setup feature you've seen in newer Echo speakers and the Smart Plug. If you've chosen to save WiFi passwords to your Amazon account, your media hub will hop online the moment it detects your network.