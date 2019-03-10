'Crackdown 2' is free on Xbox One ahead of updates to its sequel

As for Crackdown 3? The developers are planning a Keys to the City update that, like the DLC for the first two games, enables cheats that let you wreak havoc. It's not certain how this will vary, although you won't to wait long to find out. If all goes according to plan, the feature should be ready in about eight weeks. In a sense, this is an admission that Crackdown is frequently at its best when it's a sandbox for your destructive impulses.