Roku could add AirPlay 2 support soon

Apple wants as many people as possible to have access to its upcoming streaming video service -- even if they don't have Apple TV. It's been working with a number of TV makers on AirPlay 2 and iTunes compatibility, so they can easily watch Apple's original shows and movies on larger screens. Now, Apple is close to sealing a deal with Roku for AirPlay 2 support, according to MacRumors.
If the two sides come to an agreement, AirPlay 2 compatibility will likely arrive on Roku devices through a software update, but it's not yet clear which models will support it. It seems Roku smart TVs, such as those from TCL and RCA, will enable AirPlay 2 as well. With Apple preparing to announce its video streaming service (perhaps even next month), we might get official confirmation on the Roku deal soon.