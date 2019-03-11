Show More Results

Roku could add AirPlay 2 support soon

Apple and Roku are said to be finalizing a deal.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in Services
Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Apple wants as many people as possible to have access to its upcoming streaming video service -- even if they don't have Apple TV. It's been working with a number of TV makers on AirPlay 2 and iTunes compatibility, so they can easily watch Apple's original shows and movies on larger screens. Now, Apple is close to sealing a deal with Roku for AirPlay 2 support, according to MacRumors.

If the two sides come to an agreement, AirPlay 2 compatibility will likely arrive on Roku devices through a software update, but it's not yet clear which models will support it. It seems Roku smart TVs, such as those from TCL and RCA, will enable AirPlay 2 as well. With Apple preparing to announce its video streaming service (perhaps even next month), we might get official confirmation on the Roku deal soon.

