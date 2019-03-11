Apple will finally unveil its streaming video service on March 25th

It turns out rumors of an Apple spring event were true: the company's next event will happen on March 25th at the Steve Jobs theater on Apple's Cupertino campus. And judging by the event invite, we'll finally hear about Apple's long-rumored video service. The rumblings had pointed to a Spring event that would see the launch of Apple's news and video services, but the invite doesn't quite make it clear whether we'll actually get any info on that news product. There's also a chance we'll see new iPads, as Apple has refreshed its lineup in March for several years now, but one thing is for sure: we'll be there bringing you the news live as it happens.