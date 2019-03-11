AT&T is increasing DirecTV Now prices by $10 per month

When DirecTV Now launched in 2016, it offered more than 100 live streaming channels for $35 per month. Prices have been steadily increasing since. When these new changes go into effect, the company will offer DirecTV Now Plus at $50 per month for 40-plus channels and DirectTV Now Max at $70 per month for 50-plus channels. So not only will you be paying more, you'll be getting less. The current base package offers 65-plus channels for $40 per month. Perhaps a small consolation, the new packages will include HBO, which was a $5 add-on in the past.

AT&T is not the only live streaming TV provider creeping up its fees. This seems to be a trend as companies figure out a price point that works. Hulu recently increased its live TV option by $5 per month, making Hulu + Live TV $45 for 60-plus channels. YouTube TV, which announced nationwide coverage in January, is still just $40 per month for more than 70 channels. Though, neither Hulu or YouTube currently offer HBO, so they're probably not great options if you're impatiently awaiting the final season of Game of Thrones.