NBC's free news streaming service will fully launch in May

Some of the material you see will be original, but Oppenheim added that News Now will pull material from the "other corners" of NBCUniversal, including E News and sports.

The service will be entering a competitive field. ABC News Live is the most obvious rival due to its relatively recent launch, but there's also the long-serving CBSN as well as online-focused outlets like Cheddar. NBC might not have much choice, as Oppenheim pointed out. People's news habits are "changing rapidly," he said -- if NBC didn't act, it might miss out on viewers who have no inclination to tune in to conventional TV.