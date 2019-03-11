The Morning After: Tesla will raise prices, but keep some of its stores

We've got the biggest stories from SXSW over the weekend, as well as news on more suspicious cryptocurrency dealings (to paraphrase, it was an elaborate pyramid scheme), and you've told us what you really thought about the Pixel 3.
We've got the biggest stories from SXSW over the weekend, as well as news on more suspicious cryptocurrency dealings (to paraphrase, it was an elaborate pyramid scheme), and you've told us what you really thought about the Pixel 3.
US arrests cryptocurrency exec over 'multibillion-dollar' fraud
US law enforcement has arrested Konstantin Ignatov over a fraud charge relating to OneCoin, the cryptocurrency he helped found. Ignatov, his sister Ruja Ignatova (also charged, but hiding) and others allegedly orchestrated a "multibillion-dollar pyramid scheme" where people received commissions for persuading people to buy OneCoin packages that themselves were junk.
Tesla decides to keep more stores open and raise prices instead
After saying that it will close most of its stores and go online-only, Tesla has changed its mind. The automaker announced that it will "only close about half as many stores" as it previously said, while reducing staff in some locations. In order to keep its revenue on track, Tesla added that it will raise vehicle prices "by about 3 percent on average worldwide."
Here's what you thought of the Google Pixel 3 and 3XL
With last year's Pixel 3 and 3 XL Google answered the call of competing smartphones by adding significant software upgrades, and subtle hardware changes, to its flagship line-up. Most of the real developments were on the software side. While these were substantial enough to wow reviewer Cherlynn Low and earn the phones scores of 90 and 89 respectively, users were less enthusiastic.
Foursquare's unusual pitch: The ethical data company
Dennis Crowley is pitching location tracking technology at South By Southwest. Foursquare, which he co-founded, recently announced Hypertrending. It's an in-app feature that shows a real-time heat map of where everyone on Foursquare (and the apps that use its technology) are hanging out in Austin during SXSW. The data is anonymized and aggregated so you don't see how many people are in a particular bar or park. But what's the point?
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez believes we should be excited about automated jobs
- After Math: It's the circle of tech
- Google shows how it could make a cloud-savvy game controller
