Tidal adds high-fidelity audio to its iOS app

You don't have to grab an Android phone if you want to listen to Tidal's Master audio on your phone. Tidal has introduced support for the "studio quality" format to its iOS app, giving you an option if standard compressed music doesn't do your headphones justice. If you insist on listening to the Beatles or Janelle Monáe as if you were in the recording booth, this might be your best shot.
Master audio is still only available for certain tracks, and its worth is ultimately dictated by the hardware you use to listen. This won't improve the sound of your favorite indie artist. It's good to have choices, though, and it could make Tidal more compelling if you're reluctant to sacrifice quality for the convenience of a streaming service.