What's on TV: 'The Division 2,' 'Arrested Development' and 'Triple Frontier'

The Bluths are back. A new round of Arrested Development is appearing on Netflix this week, along with its star-filled action/heist flick Triple Frontier and another season of Queer Eye. For gamers The Division 2 tops the release list, and will be available in just a few hours if you bought one of the Early Access-eligible copies. On TV, Comedy Central's excellent series Corporate wraps up its season run, and Formula 1 kicks the 2019 season off this weekend in Australia. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games
- Green Book (4K)
- The Craft
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald (4K) (3D)
- Mortal Engines
- The Division 2 (Xbox One, PS4, PC - Early Access 3/12, Standard 3/15)
- Rico (Xbox One, PS4)
- Ghost of a Tale (Xbox One, PS4)
- One Piece: World Seeker (PS4, Xbox One)
- Blood Waves (PS4, Xbox One)
- Turok (Switch)
Tuesday
- Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits, Netflix, 3 AM
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors, Netflix, 3 AM
- WWE SmackDown, USA, 8 PM
- Ellen's Game of Games, NBC, 8 PM
- The Flash, CW, 8 PM
- Good Trouble, Freeform, 8 PM
- NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
- FBI, CBS, 9 PM
- American Soul, BET, 9 PM
- This is Us, NBC, 9 PM
- Roswell, New Mexico, CW, 9 PM
- Boomerang, BET, 10 PM
- New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM
- Rookie, ABC, 10 PM
- Temptation Island, USA, 10 PM
- NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM
- New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM
- Corporate (season finale), Comedy Central, 10 & 10:30 PM
- Miracle Workers, TBS, 10:30 PM
Wednesday
- Triple Frontier, Netflix, 3 AM
- Empire (spring premiere), Fox, 8 PM
- The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
- Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
- Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
- Schooled, ABC, 8:30 PM
- Star (spring premiere), Fox, 9 PM
- All American, CW, 9 PM
- The World's Best (season finale), CBS, 9 PM
- Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
- The Magicians, Syfy, 9 PM
- Vice Live, Viceland, 9 PM
- Whiskey Cavalier, ABC, 10 PM
- Deadly Class, Syfy, 10 PM
- Drop the Mic, TNT, 10 PM
- You're the Worst, FXX, 10 PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM
- Documentary Now!, IFC, 11 PM
- Alien News Desk, Syfy, 10 PM
Thursday
- The Good Fight (season premiere), CBS All Access, 3 AM
- Siren (spring finale), Freeform, 8 PM
- Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8 PM
- Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
- Supernatural, CW, 8 PM
- Star Trek: Discovery, CBS All Access, 8:30 PM
- A.P. Bio, NBC, 8:30 PM
- Fam, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Legacies, CW, 9 PM
- Brooklyn Nine-nine, NBC, 9 PM
- The Orville, Fox, 9 PM
- Station 19, ABC, 9 PM
- Fam, CBS, 9:30 PM
- Will & Grace, NBC, 9:30 PM
- S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM
- Broad City, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- Better Things, FX, 10 PM
- For the People, ABC, 10 PM
- The Other Two, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM
Friday
- Catastrophe (S4), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- The Grand Tour, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Arrested Development: Part 2, Netflix, 3 AM
- Love, Death & Robots, Netflix, 3 AM
- Girl, Netflix, 3 AM
- Burn Out, Netflix, 3 AM
- Queer Eye (S8), Netflix, 3 AM
- Turn Up Charlie (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Robozuna (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Shrill (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- YooHoo to the Rescue (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Doom Patrol, DC Universe, 9 AM
- Murder-in-law, Lifetime Movie Network, 8 PM
- Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM
- Blindspot, NBC, 8 PM
- Dynasty, CW, 8 PM
- Fresh Off the Boat, ABC, 8 PM
- Speechless, ABC, 8:30 PM
- The Cool Kids, Fox, 8:30 PM
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, CW, 9 PM
- Proven Innocent, Fox, 9 PM
- The Blacklist, NBC, 9 PM
- Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
- Strike Back, Cinemax, 10 PM
- I Am Richard Pryor, Paramount, 10 PM
- This is Not Happening, Comedy Central, 11 PM
- ELeague: CS GO 2019 Winner's Finals, TBS, 11 PM
Saturday
- Green Door, Netflix, 3 AM
- Romance is a Bonus Book, Netflix, 3 AM
- Mommy Group Murder, Lifetime, 8 PM
- One Night for One Drop, CBS, 8 PM
- Warriors/Thunder, ABC, 8:30 PM
- Ransom, CBS, 9 PM
Sunday
- F1 Australian Grand Prix, ESPN, 1 AM
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Netflix, 3 AM
- American Gods, Starz, 8 PM
- The Circus (season finale), Showtime, 8 PM
- Finding Justice, BET, 8 PM
- The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
- Supergirl, CW, 8 PM
- World of Dance, NBC, 8 PM
- Bob's Burgers, Fox, 8:30 PM
- Billions (season premiere), Showtime, 9 PM
- Tricky Dick (series premiere), CNN, 9 PM
- The Case Against Adnan Syed, HBO, 9 PM
- Now Apocalypse, Starz, 9 PM
- Hustle, Viceland, 9 PM
- Charmed, CW, 9 PM
- Unsung, TV One, 9 PM
- The Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
- Good Girls, NBC, 10 PM
- Black Monday, Showtime, 10 PM
- Madam Secretary, CBS, 10 PM
- Smilf, Showtime, 10:30 PM
- High Maintenance (season finale), HBO, 10:30 PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM