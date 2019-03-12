Gearbox teases 'Borderlands 3' reveal on March 28th

There have been hints as to what the title will involve. Company chief Randy Pitchford demonstrated early Unreal Engine 4 technology for "the next Borderlands game" at GDC in 2017, and it was evident the visuals wouldn't be a huge departure from the post-apocalyptic look of earlier releases, even if they'd be much prettier. The question is whether or not the gameplay will receive a similar tune-up. Borderlands broke ground with its approach to a shooter-RPG hybrid (such as its method of generating unique equipment), but there's no guarantee the game mechanics will evolve to match.