Chrome now supports your PC's media keys

Mac users, meanwhile, might be happy to hear that Progressive Web Apps are finally available for the platform. As elsewhere, they bridge the gap between websites and native apps with their own launchers, windows and distinct notifications. More than anything, this is about providing consistent access to PWAs across platforms -- you'll know that the app you like is available on virtually any computer, not to mention mobile devices.

Chrome 73 is available now, and Google is teasing details of more browser features in the near future.