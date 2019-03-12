HTC resurfaces with info on Android Pie for U11, U11+ and U12+

After selling some of its operations to Google, HTC isn't quite the player in the phone business that we remember, but it still has some impressive hardware that could use a software update. Back in August the company announced several phones in line for an upgrade to Android 9 Pie, but since then things have been pretty quiet, even as other flagship phones slowly ticked themselves off of the list.

While its Android One U11 Life model is already operating on Google's latest software, the company tweeted Monday that it "anticipates" updates for the U11, U11+ and U12+ in Q2. That could vary based on countries and operators, but there's at least a chance users could see Pie before the likely reveal of Android Q at Google's I/O developer event in early May.